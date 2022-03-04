Bheemla Nayak Hindi Trailer: It’s A Glimpse Of Power-Packed Performances Of Pawan And Rana Daggubati

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actors Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati roared on the big screens with their power-packed performances with Bheemla Nayak's movie… The film is still successfully running in the theatres even though it is released in the last month. Now, the makers are all set to treat the Bollywood audience too by dubbing the movie in the Hindi language. Off late, the makers dropped the Hindi trailer and created noise on social media…



Sharing the trailer, they also wrote, "After roaring success in Telugu, The Power Storm is all set to takeover in Hindi! #BheemlaNayakHindi Trailer is here https://youtu.be/s-TDl55JW44".

Going with the trailer it started off with showcasing a few action sequences of Power Star Pawan Kalyan… He is seen thrashing Rana's gang and begins his war with him. While Rana also shows off his power by making Pawan Kalyan suspended. Then the ego war starts between pride and power leading both lead actors to prove themselves. Even Nitya Menen who essayed the role of Pawan's wife also looked classy and is no less than her husband in thrashing the enemies. We need to wait and watch to know what the problem between the lead actors is and how they solved it at the end…

Bheemla Nayak is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under his home banner Sithara Entertainments. This Sagar K Chandra directorial of Appatlo Okadundevadu fame has Rana Daggubati, Nitya Menon and Samyuktha Menon in the lead lady roles while the music is scored by SS Thaman. Our dear Bhallala Deva aka Rana Daggubati will be seen as Daniel Shekar in this movie while Pawan Kalyan is essaying the role of a cop named Bheemla Nayak in this remake which also has Samuthrakani Brahmanandam, Murali Sharma as CI, Raghu Babu, Narra Srinu, Kadambari Kiran and Pammi Sai in supporting character roles. In Hindi the movie is presented by Ivy Entertainments, B4U and Grand Master banners.

Well, Bheemla Nayak is the remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Rana Daggubati will step into the shoes of Prithviraj and Pawan Kalyan will essay the role of Biju Menon. Pawan will be seen as a super cop in this movie and ace director Trivikram penned the dialogues for this most-awaited movie.