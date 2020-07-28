Bhojpuri Gana Song 'Yarawa Ke Dihal Tikuliya' Is Trending On The YouTube

Bhojpuri Gana… They are trending all on YouTube in this lockdown period and are creating a buzz on the internet. Be it the romantic songs or dance numbers, all the peppy songs are making some noise and are garnering millions of views. Bhojpuri ace singers like Khesari Lal, Premi Yadav or Choti Khesari are coming up with their new songs and are making the music buffs to eagerly wait for their new releases. It's all about… They are trending all on YouTube in this lockdown period and are creating a buzz on the internet. Be it the romantic songs or dance numbers, all the peppy songs are making some noise and are garnering millions of views. Bhojpuri ace singers like Khesari Lal, Premi Yadav or Choti Khesari are coming up with their new songs and are making the music buffs to eagerly wait for their new releases.

The latest Bhojpuri hit song "'Yarawa Ke Dihal Tikuliya…" also falls into the same category and is trending since its release… Have a look and get grooved to it!

This song is all about the cute nokjhok between a husband and wife… Both lead actors have done their best and will be seen speaking to each other on mobile… Their cute fights made the song a worth watch. This song is crooned by Byas Lal Urf Chhota Khesari and the lyrics are penned by Bekri Lal Yadav. On the whole, the song is peppy as the music composed by Chhota Khesari made it hit the right chord.



So guys, enjoy the peppy Bhojpuri song and rule out your boredom in this lockdown period!!!