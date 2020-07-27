Get Grooved To The Latest Bhojpuri Song 'Dilwa Dukhata' Sung By Awdhesh Lal Yadav

Bhojpuri songs are creating a buzz on the internet, the makers are coming up with peppy dance numbers and are stealing the hearts of the music lovers. The folk-style aura songs are getting a fabulous response on YouTube and are receiving millions of views. As theare creating a buzz on the internet, the makers are coming up with peppy dance numbers and are stealing the hearts of the music lovers. The folk-style aura songs are getting a fabulous response on YouTube and are receiving millions of views.

Well, the latest Bhojpuri hit number "Dilwa Dukhata…" is all trending on music platforms and is creating noise. This song was released a few days ago and received an ultimate response on YouTube within a short span of time.

Here is the video of the full song… Have a look!

The latest Bhojpuri sexy video hot song "Dilwa Dukhata…" is sung by Awdhesh Lal Yadav and the music is composed by Shiv Manmohi. The peppy lyrics of are penned by Vikash Bedardi and Nandan Nirdoshi.



This song is all about the sweet fight between husband and wife… Both lead actors have done their best showcased the nokjhok between the married couple… The lead actress appeared alluring in a colourful saree and made us go gaga over her.

So guys, enjoy the song and rule out your boredom…