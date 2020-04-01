Bhojpuri Songs: Peppy Sexy Hot Video Song Ka Se Khamaib in Bhag Kesari Bhag Movie

Bhojpuri sexy hot video songs are becoming viral these days due to their peppy lyrics and amazing dance moves. Be it romantic songs, duets or melodies, they are becoming popular and creating a buzz on the internet.

So, we Hans India have come up with the latest hit song "Ka Se Khamaib…" from 'Bhag Khesari Bhag' movie. This song is very peppy and has both lead actors shaking their legs in a village background set-up.

Have a look at the video and enjoy the song…





This song is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Maurya. The lyrics are penned by Prakash Barood. Bhag Kesari Bhag movie is produced by Uma Shankar Prasad and is directed by Premanshu Singh.

