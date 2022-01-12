Bholaa: Ajay Devgn Announces The Title Of His Next Which Is The Remake Of Kaithi Movie

Bollywood's ace actor Ajay Devgn is all busy with a handful of movies… Off late, he announced the title of his next movie 'Bholaa' which is the official remake of Kollywood's blockbuster 'Khaiti' that had Karthi in the lead role. The movie officially went on the floors today.

A source close to the team revealed that, "Ajay had given dates for another movie, a mystery thriller-drama (and remake of a superhit south movie). This was the sequel of another movie that Ajay had acted in earlier. The mahurat of the film was to happen on January 7, followed by Kaithi's mahurat a couple of days later. But the shoot of that movie got postponed due to various reasons. Instead of wasting those dates, Ajay asked his team to shift them for Kaithi – which was to be shot from mid-January anyways. While the Tamil film is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Ajay's movie is being directed by Dharmendra and will be a completely fresh take, very different from the original Kaithi – however, keeping the core in mind of the prisoner-cop relationship. Much of the screenplay has been changed from the original".

They also added, "Ajay is personally looking into the script and pre-production being a director himself and Kaithi promises to be one of his best movies till date – a true masala entertainer with gripping action and intense drama".

On the other hand, today being the National Youth Day, Ajay dropped an open letter on his Instagram page stating it as 'A letter to his 20-year-old self'.

This note reads, "Dear 20-year-old me, There are making your mark in this new world as an actor... Let me be honest, you are going to face some brutal rejections. Shy and unconventional, you will try your hardest to fit in but fail... spectacularly! People's criticisms and doubts will be hard, it'll make you question your dreams. You will fail more than you will succeed." The actor added in his note, But spoiler alert, it's all going to be worth it...because one day slowly but surely, you'll realise, being yourself can be your greatest strength. So stumble a little but don't stop."

He concluded it by jotting down, "Keep pushing the boundaries and don't let the world's expectations turn into inhibitions. "Always be true, always be you." PS_ Learn how to dance and it'll help you in the long run. Love, an older, wiser and better looking you."

Going with the caption, he wrote, "This #NationalYouthDay decided to pen down a few words for the 20-year-old Ajay, I hope he appreciates it."

Ajay Devgn is now busy with a couple of prestigious movies like Maidaan and Thank God. He is also part of the digital debut series Rudra - The Edge of Darkness.