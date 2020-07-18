Bhumi Pednekar Drops TheYummy 'Two-Tiered Chocolate Cake' Photo On Instagram

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has turned a year older and is celebrating her 31st birthday today. This 'Sonchariya' actress has shared her cake cutting pics on social media and made her fans go awe making them witness her amazing birthday celebrations.

In this post, Bhumi is seen happily having her cake holding the 'Happy Birthday' tag… In the second pic, the yummy chocolate multi-layered cake is seen enhanced with nutty topping. Bhumi is seen posing along with her cake and happily enjoying the birthday mode.



Bhumi also added a note beside her post, "As I turn a year older, all I can think of is how fortunate & grateful I am.

To be surrounded by such love and support. To have such incredible people in my life. To be able to follow my passion and have a job that I love. To have the love the audiences give me.To be able to give back and work towards making this world a better place. To have the means to protect the ones I love. I am so grateful for everything.

With everything happening around us, am so so overwhelmed by the love that everyone has shown.Thank you so much ❤️

#gratitude #thankyou"

Through this note, she thanked all her fans, family and friends for making this day turn special…

Happy Birthday, Bhumi… Stay happy and blessed!!!