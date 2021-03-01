Bhumi Pednekar Pays An Emotional Tribute To Actor Sushant Reminiscing On The Occasion Of ‘Sonchariya’ Movie

Bollywood's ace actress Bhumi Pednekar and late actor Sushant Singh's 'Sonchariya' movie has clocked 2 years and thus, on this special occasion, Bhumi reminisced the movie by dropping a series of pics and videos on her Instagram stories… She also dropped the images and videos of Sushant who killed himself last year and made us go teary-eyed.

















This image showcases a long note which reads, ""My Sonchiriya Journey... A film that changed me as a person, it gave me courage and strength. It made me brave and selfless... Through these pictures you'll know why.. #2yearsofsonchiriya."

















This is a video where Bhumi is seen dressed up in western avatar and carrying a pot on her head…

















This is also the same 'Pot' video, but this time, Bhumi is dressed up in a saree and carrying the steel pot on her head…

















In this video, she is seen spinning the wheel which cuts the grass…





In this pic, she is blowing the air to lit up the fire for cooking food…

















In this pic, she is seen posing with some kids…

















In this one too, she posed with a kid…

















This is the pic from the movie where she is seen draped in a saree and looked awesome in village-girl avatar.

















In this image, she is seen hugging a village woman…

















This one is a special one as she is seen shooting someone holding a riffle…

















This image shows Bhumi and Sushant holding the umbrellas…

















In this image, Sushant is seen holding a girl and smiling happily…

















This one is again a special note which reads, ""Want to end by saying... That we miss Sushant. I remember after the screening we both just couldn't stop crying...we were so overwhelmed and grateful to be a part of this film and what it gave us. A family and experiences for many lifetimes…".

She added, "This one was one of our toughest yet most most rewarding. Your brilliance as Lakhna will be remembered for generations my friend #2yearsofsonchiriya."

Sonchariya movie was directed by Abhishek Chaubey and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under RSVP Movies banner. It was released on 1st March, 2019 and minted 104.2 millions from all over the world standing as a blockbuster.

Sonchariya movie had Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in the prominent roles.

Speaking about Sushant Singh Rajput, he killed himself on 14th June, 2020 by hanging himself to a fan in his apartment… His sudden demise gave a huge shock to the whole film industry and left all his fans go teary-eyed.