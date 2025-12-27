Bhumi Pednekar says fashion has helped her stay rooted to who she is

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar used social media to open up about the special place fashion holds in her life.

The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actress shared that she uses fashion to express herself. She added that through everything life throws at her, fashion is something that has helped her stay rooted.

Sharing an album of some of her high-fashion moments, Bhumi wrote on her Instagram handle, "Fashion has been my quiet rebellion, my armor, my joy. Through love, hate, and every narrative formed around me, it’s helped me stay rooted in who I am. (sic)"

Expressing her gratitude to all the designers and stylists who have helped create her own style, the 'Shubh Mangal Savdhan' actress added, "Grateful beyond words to the designers, to all the incredible stylists that worked with me, all makeup and hair artists, photographers, all assistants, master ji, dress dada and all magazine editors who shaped these moments."

Bhumi is known to share such glimpses from her personal and professional journey with her Instagram family.

Recently, Bhumi posted a sneak peek of her quality time with her loved ones, which also included savoring some pizza.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Bhumi uploaded a set of photos from her latest getaway with her family members.

“No greater joy than spending time with the ones you love and pizza…#latergram," wrote Bhumi.

Work-wise, Bhumi last graced the big screen with the film "Mere Husband Ki Biwi", co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

She was also a part of the OTT series, "The Royals", where she essayed the role of a strong-willed entrepreneur, Sophia Shekhar.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the show enjoys an ensemble cast with Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman in significant roles.