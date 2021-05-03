Bhumi Pednekar Says 'It's Time To Stand Up For The Country'

Right from Bollywood's real hero Sonu Sood to the Tollywood ace actor Chiranjeevi, most of the film stars are taking to their social media pages

and are urging people to stay safe amid the rapid spread of Covid-19 virus. Well, even young actress Bhumi Pednekar who got recovered

from this novel virus opens up a drive for plasma donation and urges her fans to donate plasma after getting recovered from this deadly disease.

She shares, "In the times that we are, my biggest resource is the reach that I have. And that's exactly what I'm trying to do. I don't feel

pressurised as a person of influence but I feel overwhelmed just as a citizen much like any volunteer. We're trying to help as many people as

we can. I hope I can motivate people to come out and help as many people as possible". Urging for plasma donation, she further says, "Plasma donation is of

utmost importance right now. Those who've recently recovered, they can reach out to me via social media. I'm guiding people through the process and save somebody's life. I don't want anyone to be lazy right now. Now is the time to stand up for our country."

She further added, "My body is in auto mode. I've no idea what's happening and that's where I draw the power. The only thing that I've decided is to be detached from anything happening in this journey, whether good or bad," she says, adding, " If somebody gets help, I don't get overly excited. There are patients that we can't help and even then, I

try not getting overwhelmed. We've to move on because there's no option."

Well, recently she mourned for the loss of Chandro Tomar who was the best shooter of India.









Sharing the pics which had Chandro Dadi, Bhumi wrote, "Chandro Dadi

❤️

Am so saddened by the demise of Chandro Tomar dadi Aka Shooter Dadi Chandro.

Truly feels like a part of me has gone. A part of family has gone. She lived a life full of greatness and impacted so many lives. Questioned

patriarchy and broke every shackle of ageism. Her legacy will live on in all those girls whom she became a role model for.

I feel extremely lucky that I got a chance to portray her on screen. It was this process of becoming her that taught me so much about life and

being a woman. It felt like I am her. Courage, compassion, kindness and a smile on her is how she lived her life. An ace air pistol shooter, a

phenomenal teacher a voracious speaker and a nurturer. She will be missed deeply. My condolences to her family and all her well wishers :)

#TannBudhaHotaHaiMannBudhaNahiHota". Chandro Dadi breathed her last a couple of days ago after getting tested positive for Covid-19…