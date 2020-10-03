Bhumi Pednekar Shares A Few Clicks From 'Banega Swasth India' Campaign

Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan was recently recovered from Covid-19 pandemic. Off late, he became the part of 'Swasthya Mantra', an NDTV telethon. This programme is organized to raise awareness about good health amid Coronavirus rapid spread in the country. Well, Bollywood's glam doll Bhumi Pednekar was also the part of this show. She took to her Instagram and shared a couple of awesome pics of Amitabh Bachchan and awed us!!!

In this post, Bhumi dropped a few pics in which Amitabh ji… She also wrote, "Swasth is Mast…



It was an absolute pleasure to join the legend, @amitabhbachchan sir along with some of the most active voices in the fight for a healthier environment and country, to discuss the #BanegaSwasthIndia campaign. #SwasthyaMantra #ClimateWarrior @ndtv @banegaswasthindia #DrPrannoyRoy #swachchbharat".

There was also an interesting conversation in this programme… Big B also revealed about the thoughts of his granddaughter Aardhya about the Covid-19 pandemic. He doled out, "Last night, my granddaughter Aaradhya was seeing KBC and said, you know, this corona might mean 'the crown' but actually it is 'karo na'. Which means, 'don't do'. I thought that was brilliant."



Our dear Big B and his whole family were tested positive for Coronavirus in July and all of them got treated in Nanavati hospital.