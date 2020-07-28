Bhumi Pednekar Turns Into The Cover Girl For Cosmopolitan Magazine

Bollywood's glam doll and ace actress Bhumi Pednekar is all known for her ultimate and outstanding fashion tales. When it comes to her makeup, she kills it by acing the glam game and turns heads with her bold looks.



Well, this 'Sonchariya' actress turned into the cover girl of Cosmopolitan magazine and made us go awe with the cover page look. Bhumi took to her Instagram and dropped the cover page of this magazine…

On this cover page, Bhumi looked awesome sporting in a black shirt. Although her full pic is not revealed, she looked uber-chic with on-point makeup and flowy tresses. She posed with a winsome smile and is going to reveal her tale of 'Obsession with Makeup' in this magazine. Bhumi is also wearing an 'Iconic Link Luminee Watch' of Daniel Wellington brand.



The Cosmopolitan magazine July issue is titled as 'Bhumi Pednekar – On Her Unconventional Journey, Climate and Obsession With Make-Up'. So, we will know more about Bhumi's makeup secrets!!!

Well, today being 'World Nature Conservation Day' Bhumi urged her fans to protect the mother nature and go green in order to conserve the natural resources. She dropped a few videos on her Instagram page and jotted down a few words and made her fans know what nature gives us…

Yes… We need to let nature breathe by conserving the nature… Bhumi wrote, "Let it grow, let it breathe!



Imagine a clean and green world where we all live together as one big happy family!!

It's important to protect what nature gives us!

It's time we make the switch to just about becoming environmentally conscious by changing our daily habits.

P.S. ( Do this and it will make you happy and your surroundings even happier )

#WorldNatureConservationDay…"

Yes… we all need to become environmentally conscious and change our daily habits…

Bhumi also dropped same note along with a few other posts…

















All these places are famous spots in India and through these videos, Bhumi made us know how to go green and conserve our mother nature!!!

