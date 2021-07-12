Big Announcement: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Is Being Remade In Bollywood

It is all known that Kollywood's ace actor Suriya has bagged the biggest hit of his career with his recent movie Soorarai Pottru. Being the biopic of Simplify Air Deccan Chief G R Gopinath, he showcased the ups and downs of this legendary man and how he made the common people fly in the planes for just Re 1.



Sudha Kongara who did her best and impressed the Tollywood and Kollywood audience with her ace directorial skills is all set to direct the remake movie too. Well, Suriya made this big announcement through his Twitter and treated his fans!

Along with sharing a group image that has Suriya, Jyothika, Sudha Konagara and other cast and crew of the movie, he also wrote, "Excited to announce our association with @Abundantia_Ent lead by @vikramix for #SooraraiPottru in Hindi, Directed by #SudhaKongara".



Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed this news through his Twitter page. Take a look!

He also shared the same pic and wrote, "SURIYA TO REMAKE 'SOORARAI POTTRU' IN #HINDI... The much-loved #Tamil film #SooraraiPottru to get a #Hindi remake... #Suriya, #Jyothika, Rajsekar Pandian and Abundantia Entertainment to produce... #SudhaKongara - who directed the original - will direct the #Hindi film too."



The Soorarai Potru remake will also be directed by Sudha and is being produced by Suriya, Jyothika and Vikram Malhotra in association with the Abundantia Entertainment banner.

Even the makers also dropped the same image and shared their happiness through Twitter. "Thrilled and honoured to announce that we have joined hands with 2D Entertainment to remake the globally acclaimed #SooraraiPottru in Hindi. Extra special that Sudha Kongara, who directed the original, will helm the Hindi film as well! #PraiseTheBrave."

Soorarai Potru movie stood as one of the biggest hits of the OTT platform as it was released on Amazon Prime due to the Covid-19 lockdown on November 12, 2020.