Big B Drops The Beautiful Pencil Sketch Of His Fan And Showcases The Three Generation Drawing

Amitabh Bachchan is always active on social media and treats his fans with his frequent posts. Be it his throwback pics, quotes or shaayari's, he keeps on dropping his thoughts on social media pages. Off late, Big B dropped a beautiful sketch of a netizen who beautifully drew the three generations pics of 'Bachchan' family…

So well put and designed https://t.co/6YxfAE5bMS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan has retweeted one of his fans beautiful pencil sketch which showcased three-generations of 'Bachchan' family… The first pic has little Big B in the hands of his father Harvansh Rai Bachchan and the second pic has little Abhishek with his dear father Amitabh ji. Finally, the third pic in the collage is little Aaradhya with her father. Big B liked the post and wrote, "So well put and designed…".



Off late, Big B also dropped a 'Shaayari' on his Twitter page…

T 3799 -

'गलती नीम की नहीं की वो कड़वा हैं

ख़ुदगर्ज़ी जीभ की है की उसे मीठा पसंद है.!!' ~ एफ aM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2021

Through this tweet, he made us know that it is not the fault of 'Neem' for its bitter taste but the selfishness of 'Tongue' which likes 'Sweet'…

Well, in this post, Big B showcased his sense of humour as he retweeted one of the post of his fans where the netizen commented about his '30 Years Of Hum'… This post has a few throwback pics of Amitabh Bachchan and he looked handsome wearing a suit.

@SrBachchan Happy Sunday Dearest Amit ji 💝 💓 💝 💝 💝 Now I watch the film 📽 on the channel zeeTv in Russia 🥰 it is my favorite film. I can watch 😍 all the time.💝Love always ❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/J8aNkrOBAl — Alla Ukhina💗🆎💗 (@allaukhina2) January 31, 2021

Big B also liked this post and wrote, "@SrBachchan



Happy Sunday Dearest Amit ji… Now I watch the film 📽 on the channel zeeTv in Russia it is my favorite film. I can watch Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes all the time."