Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's GF Akansha Puri: "He's very possessive for me & I'm not okay with what he's doing with Mahira"

Paras Chhabra can be seen selling his playboy image in the Bigg Boss house pretty well as he is involved in a love triangle between Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma. Even though he has openly confessed his love for Mahira Sharma, the latter doesn't seem to be very open about her feelings. The reason might be Paras' non-disclosure about her real-life bond with girlfriend Akansha Puri. Paras has only spoken negative about his relationship with Akansha in the house, while she openly disclosed their plan of enacting the same as in real life they are madly in love with each according to Akansha.

However, now Paras seems to have taken this game too far as both the girls, Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma, have really started to like him. Talking about Paras' activities in the house, Akansha Puri spoke to Pinkvilla about it. She said, "I have seen the extra shots, where he is seen talking to Shehnaaz Gill about not wanting to spoil his relationship outside. He told that with Mahira Sharma, he is just playing the game and nothing more. I have been supporting Paras since day one, I am his only family. I had only given this idea to Paras to display his playboy image on the show as people love him in that way. I had told him to keep that track on, keep the audience confused by flirting. We had a discussion that on any show either it is the love story or fights which sell so keeping that in mind, we thought we will play along those lines."

"But, I never said that you break someone's heart, now it is going overboard. Mahira is biting his hand and whatnot. I don't know what is happening. I can still consider that he is desperate to win the show because he has struggled a lot, did small jobs to be able to come here, so I am waiting to hear from him. I did not speak about it earlier, the channel wanted me to go inside the house as a wildcard along with Hindustani Bhau and others, but I did not go. I did not want to meddle with his game," she added.

Elaborating on her own personality Akansha added, "As a person, I am strong, between the two of us, I am the more dominating one and strong as well. But, he is portraying a damsel in distress sort of an image of mine. He is dependent on me for so many things, zero balance, his two shows went off-air, so I know his struggle. He left on a very different note. I am trying to give him the benefit of doubt but after a point, I just don't know what is happening. If this is real self, then I don't think I can be with a person like that. I am okay being alone. I haven't seen this personality of his in the last few years. I can't stay with such a person as a partner."







