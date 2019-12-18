Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill refuses to eat food until Sidharth Shukla agrees to talk to her

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill share a very special bond with each other inside the Bigg Boss house. The two are often seen engaging in cute banter which really entertains the audience. This is the reason why the audience has given their bond a unique hashtag 'Sidnaz', made with their names clubbed together. While everyone missed their friendship moments in the last week when Sidharth Shukla was admitted in the hospital, but now that he's back, the two have again piqued the interest of their fans.

In the recent promo of the show, Sidharth is seen upset with Shehnaaz and decides to ignore her completely. He rests inside the bed pretending to sleep, while Shehnaaz tries to woo him with her cute activities. She apologises and hugs him and then finally decides to not eat anything until he talks to her. "I will not eat anything. Then will fall sick and get hospitalised. Then there also I will not eat and tell them that I will not eat until you (Sidharth) talk to me", Shehnaaz says.

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla is upset with Shehnaaz because according to him, she always puts Paras first on her priority list. In the last episode, Shehnaaz gets upset with Paras because he did not take a stand for her and instead chose Mahira over her. She revealed that she has feelings for Paras and when he chooses Mahira over her, it hurts her very much. While all this was happening, Sidharth stood there listening to everything and apparently felt bad about Shehnaaz's revelation.