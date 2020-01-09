Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla ditches Shehnaaz Gill to flirt with Madhurima Tuli; WATCH

If some people say Sidharth Shukla has only shown his temper and aggression in the house, then they all must also see his fun and flirtatious side. Yes, you read it right! Sidharth Shukla is the only contestant in the house who

has impressed maximum girls with his charm. Previously, audience absolutely adored the chemistry of Sidharth and Devoleena when they both used to flirt with each other in the house. But when she got evicted because of her back injury, audience were missing Sid's fun side.

But looks like the Dil Se Dil Tak actor has again found someone to entertain his fans. The person is none other than Madhurima Tuli, who's also the ex-girlfriend of Vishal Aditya Singh. As we all know, Madhurima and Vishal have a love hate relationship in the house. While in one moment they fight with each other, the other moment they are seen hugging and getting all romantic. But looks like Sidharth has found a way to make Vishal jealous as in the recent promo of the show, he can be seen flirting with Madhurima.

He says, "Madhurima isliye zada eyes close karti hai kyuki uski palko pe meri photo hai" (She closes her eyes so often because my photo is imprinted on her eyelids. To Sid's remark, Madhurima blushed a little and the rest of the housemates laughed at Vishal Aditya Singh for secretly listening to their conversation. This promo has yet again brought a smile on the face of Sidharth's fans as they were waiting for him to switch back on his charismatic side.

Meanwhile, tonight's episode will also be a rollercoaster fun ride as a comedian and some audience will be entering the house to conduct a comedy show with the housemates. Everyone will be doing a short stand up comedy for the audience who in turn will give them points for their performances. While Arti Singh will be making fun of her independent comment, Rashami Desai will in turn take a jibe at Sidharth Shukla.



