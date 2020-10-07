Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik And Pavita Punia Try To Impress Siddharth Shukla With Sensuous Looks

Bigg Boss 14th season in Bollywood is creating noise and entertaining the audience to the core… The senior contestants like Hina Khan, Siddharth Shukla and Gauhar Khan are setting rules and ruling the house like 'Boss'. Off late, Colors channel has dropped an existing promo and made us await to watch the episode.

This video raised the temperatures as all the girls are seen trying to impress Siddharth with their stunning and arresting dance moves. All of them are seen shaking their legs to 'Halkat Jawaani' song and drenched in water. Hina Khan and Gauhar are seen enjoying the act while Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli and a few other beautiful dolls dressed up in sensuous avatars looked hot and tried to steal the heart of handsome Siddharth. The bygone jeep backdrop made the video a worth watch…



Even this immunity task war is just interesting… Girls are seen in a fight sequence. Jasmin is seen pushing Pavitra Punia who is seen holding the tray. The task for immunity will turn bigger with the fight between these girls.



Well, we need to see what happens in this episode… Stay tuned to Colors TV and watch the exciting episode of Bigg Boss 14th season!!!