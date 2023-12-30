‘Bigg Boss 17’: Salman schools Munawar and Ayesha, quizzes their motives

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who hosts the reality television show ‘Bigg Boss 17’, gives a piece of his mind to contestants Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode.

The actor confronted them and questioned their motive of being on the show. He criticises their behaviour in front of the audience and probes about the nature of their relationship.

The ‘Sultan’ star asks Ayesha: “Ayesha, maqsad kya hai iss show me aane ka?"

Ayesh replied that she wanted an apology. Salman then throws an even more intense question: “Apology aapko chahiye national television pe? Every couple goes through fights. But not like this on national television.”

He then asked Munawar: “You say so much in stand-up comedy. But you can’t utter a word here?”

The actor added: “The way your relationship is being seen, it’s not at all about anger. Yeh kya game chal raha hai?”

As the drama unfolds, Ayesha breaks down in tears and is seen being consoled by Ankita. Munawar goes to talk to her, but she is no mood to talk to him and tells him to go away.

She said: “Shakal mat dikhana. Aaj ke baad zindagi bhar shakal mat dikhana apna.”

In the recent episodes, Ayesha claimed that Munawar was simultaneously talking to her and Nazila. Housemates have claimed that Munawar ‘s game has changed since the arrival of Ayesha in the house.