Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan Confronts Chahat Pandey Over Mom's Remarks on Avinash Mishra, Shares Personal Photos Hinting at Her Love Life

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, the highly anticipated Weekend Ka Vaar segment promises to be packed with drama as Salman Khan confronts Chahat Pandey over her mother's controversial remarks about Avinash Mishra. Chahat's mother had strongly criticized Avinash during the family week, accusing him of making derogatory comments about her daughter and suggesting that the show’s makers were favoring him in the ongoing feud with Kashish Kapoor. This led to tensions between the contestants and the makers of the show.

Salman, known for his direct and often confrontational style, takes a bold stance against Chahat, questioning whether her mother’s comments were justified. To make his point even sharper, the host shares a throwback photo of Chahat, showing her with a cake and a message that reads, "Happy 5-Year Anniversary, My Love." This personal glimpse into Chahat's life sparks further speculation about her relationships, with Salman hinting at the nature of her romantic ties. The moment adds fuel to the ongoing Bigg Boss 18 Chahat Pandey controversy.

Salman further adds to the drama by asking Chahat whether she agrees with her mother's assessment, remarking that her mother’s statements have given the public a "character certificate" about the kind of person Chahat is attracted to. Chahat, however, is visibly uncomfortable and asks Salman to quiet down, avoiding a direct answer.

The episode also features Kashish Kapoor, who takes the opportunity to apologize for her earlier behavior during a previous Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman accepts her apology but advises her to always acknowledge her mistakes at the right time, emphasizing the importance of taking responsibility for one’s actions.

The Bigg Boss 18 episode is shaping up to be full of intense confrontations, personal revelations, and emotional moments, keeping viewers on edge. With Salman Khan at the helm, the drama between Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, and the rest of the housemates continues to captivate the audience, leaving fans eager to see how the situation unfolds.