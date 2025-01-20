Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Shock as Salman Khan Declares Karan Veer Mehra as Winner, Fans React

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 left audiences in shock, especially when Salman Khan announced Karan Veer Mehra as the winner of the season. Vivian Dsena, one of the popular contestants, was visibly stunned by the result, leaving fans to react with mixed emotions on social media.

Vivian Dsena's Reaction to Karan Veer Mehra's Victory

As Salman Khan revealed Karan Veer Mehra as the winner of Bigg Boss 18, Vivian Dsena’s reaction was one of disbelief. The actor, known for his strong fan following, seemed taken aback by the announcement. Fans quickly took to social media to share their thoughts, with many expressing surprise and disappointment over the unexpected outcome.

Fans Express Mixed Reactions on Social Media

Vivian Dsena’s supporters flooded social media with messages of support, sharing their shock at the result. Many believed Vivian had played an impressive game throughout the season, making his runner-up status hard to accept. However, Karan Veer Mehra’s victory also received praise from some fans who felt he deserved the title based on his performance in the show.

Twitter and Instagram were buzzing with fans debating the result. Some posted emotional messages in favor of Vivian, while others congratulated Karan on his victory. The Bigg Boss 18 finale certainly sparked a lively conversation online, with both contestants having passionate fanbases.

A Stunning Finale

The Bigg Boss 18 finale was filled with dramatic moments, emotional farewells, and a nail-biting finish. Throughout the season, Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra had consistently earned praise for their strong personalities and competitive gameplay, making the finale a highly anticipated event for fans.

In the end, Karan Veer Mehra’s victory was a testament to his popularity and ability to connect with the audience. But for Vivian Dsena’s fans, the result was a bitter pill to swallow, as they continue to voice their support for their favorite contestant.

As the dust settles from the Bigg Boss 18 finale, one thing is clear – this season will go down in history as one of the most controversial and talked-about editions of the show, thanks to the unexpected twists and fierce competition between its top contestants.