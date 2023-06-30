Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Mallan becomes the new captain of the house

Live
Highlights
Mumbai: On the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the doll task took place where team White won the task and got premium items for themselves.
Bigg Boss also gave a dare task, in the dare task the contestants were divided into two groups:
Team A - Pooja, Falak, Cyrus, Avinash, Bebika. Team B - Abhishek Mallan, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid and Akansha Puri. At the end, team B won the task and hence one of them would become the captain of the house.
The contestants had chosen Jad Hadid as the new captain of the house, but then he broke many rules and Bigg Boss removed him as the captain of the house.
Bigg Boss then gave a secret task to Abhishek Mallan which he completed the task and became the new captain of the house.
