Bollywood's versatile actor Anupam Kher announced on last Sunday that, his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher & his family are tested Covid-19 positive. He also doled out that, his mother has been admitted in the hospital and is slowly recovering from this pandemic. On the other hand, his brother Raju Kher, niece and sister-in-law are home quarantined.

Well, today he took to his Instagram page and updated his mother Dulari's health status to his fans… Have a look!

In this post, Dulari ji is seen decorating Lord Ganesha… Anupam stated that his mom is better than before and so are Raju, Reema and Vrinda. He also doled out 'God is kind' and added 'Jai Shri Ram' hashtag.

Off late, a few B-Town celebrities are getting tested positive for Covid-19. B-Town legend Amitabh Bachchan and his whole family are attacked with this deadly virus. Except Jaya ji, all are under isolation. Big B and Abhishek are shifted to Nanavati hospital and are slowly recovering with the treatment.