Bollywood Actor Salman Khan's Father in Lilavati Hospital

Breaking news!! Salman Khan's father, Salin Khan has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His father is extremely sick at the moment.

Salim Khan's health has suddenly become worse. Doctors are trying their best to help him recover. It's extremely difficult for him to breathe now so he has been put on a ventilator.

This Salim Khan latest update has made many fans worried. It has also become important Salman Khan family news. Many people from Bollywood are sending prayers and good wishes. Fans are also sharing messages online and asking for updates.

About his Salim Khan medical condition, reports say he is under strict medical care. There is no detailed Salman Khan family statement yet. The family is at the hospital and staying with him during this time.

These are the latest Bollywood health updates, and everyone is waiting for good news. The Khan family latest news shows that doctors are doing their best to help him recover.

People across the country are hoping that the veteran screenwriter Salim Khan feels better very soon.