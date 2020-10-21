Bollywood Actor Sanjay Dutt Announces His Victory Over Cancer And Drops An Emotional Note…

It's great news for all the Sanjay Dutt fans!!! Finally, he defeated cancer with all his will power and doctor's support. Earlier, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with 4th stage of lung cancer. After knowing about this deadly news, he got all the support from his family and friends thus, he attended all the chemo sessions at Kokilaben hospital with a positive mind. With all the prayers and wishes, our dear Munna Bhai has won the battle against this deadly disease and is now free from this cancer. Sanjay Dutt took to his Twitter and shared this happy news with all his fans. He also termed it as the best birthday gift for her kids Shahraah and Iqra as they are celebrating their 10th birthday today.





My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/81sGvWWpoe — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 21, 2020





Sanjay Dutt dropped an emotional note on this great victory… He wrote, "The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can- the health and well-being of our family.

This wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way.

I am especially grateful to Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful!!!".

Along with this note, he jotted down a few words, "My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you…"

Happy Birthday Shahraah and Iqra… Have a great day!!!