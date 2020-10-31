Bollywood Actors Sanjay Dutt And Arjun Rampal Flaunt Their New Haircuts

Bollywood's versatile actor Sanjay Dutt was in headlines ever since he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. But with all the prayers of his fans, family and best efforts from the team of Kokilaben hospital has made our dear Munna Bhai finally get over this deadly disease. Off late, this 'Sadak 2' actor has flaunted his new haircut and looked handsome in his complete modish platinum blonde hair. Even Arjun Rampal also looked stylish in his new haircut… Both these B-Town actors have styled up their hair at ace hairstylist Aalim Hakim's saloon…

Sanjay Dutt





Our Sanju Baba has gone with hair colour transformation and added platinum blonde colour to his mane. He chose to trim his sides and went with 3 lines adding a modish appeal to his haircut. His trimmed full beard and spiky haircut gave him an ultimate look. He sported in a blue tee and flaunted his new look with a pair of cool aviators.

Arjun Rampal









Even Arjun Rampal also flaunted his new look and opted for a stylish haircut posing with Aakim Halim. He changed his look for his next project 'Pent House' which is a Netflix original.

Well speaking about Sanjay Dutt's work front, he will join the sets of 'KGF Chapter 2' movie which also has Yash, Ananth Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar, Vashista N Simha and Srinidhi Shetty in other important roles. This movie is being produced by Vijay Kirugundur under KRG Studios, Excel Entertainment & AA Films, Varahi Chalana Chitram and Vishal Film Factory banners.

Coming to Arjun Rampal, will essay the role of a high-profile defence lawyer Sid Jaisingh in this court-room drama which is based on a murder trial. Nail Polish web series is produced by Pradeep Uppoor, Jahanara Bhargava, Seema Mohapatra under Ten Years Younger Productions banner. This Zee5 premium venture is directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, which features Rajit Kapur and Anand Tiwari.