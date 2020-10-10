Bollywood Actress Anita Hassanandani Announces Her Pregnancy News With A Cute Video

Small screen diva Anita H Reddy is expecting her first child with her husband Rohit Reddy… This cute couple announced this happy news dropping a cute video on the Instagram page ahead of their 7th anniversary…

This awesome video showed off all the memorable journey of this cute couple. It started off with their love tale, from proposing moment to the hush-hush wedding, the video ended with Rohit getting on his knees and kissing the baby bump of his dear wife Anita.



Anita also wrote, "❤️+❤️=❤️❤️❤️



Love you @rohitreddygoa #gettingreadyforreddy".

This video garnered millions of views and small screen stars like Surbhi Jyoti, Arjun Bijlani, Aditi Bhatia, Krystal D'Souza, Karanvir Bohra, Krishna Mukherjee, Ankita Lokhande, Ankita Bhargava, Karishma Tanna, Sophie Choudry, Riddhima Pandit, Mahi Vij, Adaa Khan and a few others dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section.



Anita H Reddy who is famous for her 'Naagin' role on the small screen tied a knot with Rohit Reddy in 2013. They dated for a few years and then had a grand destination wedding with the blessings of their families.



Well, a few days ago, Anita spoke to media and shared her parents thoughts of starting a family. She said, "Rohit and I never come under anybody's pressure. In fact, our parents are very chilled out and they always say that whenever we feel we are ready, we should go for it. Society is not going to take care of the child, so we always knew that we won't let it affect us."



She even spoke about the strong bond with her husband Rohit… "I can talk to him about anything. He is so hot and good looking that there are days when I feel insecure (laughs) and there are days when he feels jealous. But the beauty is that we comfort the other person and give assurance. Whenever we feel any kind of insecurity, we talk it out and sort things. With trust and honesty, you get the comfort of being yourself and honest. And both of us give each other enough time and space".

