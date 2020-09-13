Bollywood Actress Bhumi Pednekar Visits A Temple In Her Village Ancestral 'Pedne'

B-Town ace actress Bhumi Pednekar visited a temple in her ancestral village called 'Pedne' in Goa and dropped the exclusive pics of the

temple on her Instagram account. This temple is dedicated to Mauli, Ravlnath and Bhagwati Devi Goddesses which has a history of 400

years. Bhumi also doled out a few lines about the history of this templeand dropped beautiful images making her fans know the importance of

this pilgrimage.





In this post, Bhumi is seen offering prayers to God wearing a mask. Even the priest is seen wearing the mask following the Covid-19 precautionary measures. The second image shows off the beautifully decorated idol of Goddess Mauli Devi. The third one is a rock idol and next comes the small temple of Lord Ganesha made with black rock.

Thereafter we can witness the age-old Ravlnath Temple which is also made with rocks. Even Lord Shiva's idol is also shown in the next image. This temple is built in 1902 and has the medicinal valued streams of water in the nearby pond. Here comes the 'Bhagwati Devi' idol.

Finally, she shows off the picturesque snaps of 'Pedne' village which is filled with greenery.

She wrote, "We did a pilgrimage in our village called Pedne. The pilgrimage is made up of 3 temples - Mauli Devi,Bhagwati Devi & Ravlnath Temple all are around 300 to

400 years old. The Pednekar's, our earliest written record is in the books of the Ravlnath temple from the year 1902.

The temples are full of stories,surrounded by medicinal streams of water and tons of energy to heal. Every trip back there teaches us so much...Grateful for our culturally enriched lineage.

Peace,Strength and Joy

#PednekarFromPedne #Gratitude".

Coming to Bhumi's work front, Bhumi will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor's 'Dolly Kitty aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' movie which also has Konkana Sen Sharma as the lead actress. This movie is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures and ALT Entertainment banners.



