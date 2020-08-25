Bollywood Actress Kareena Kapoor Gets Back To Normal And Enjoys Her Photoshoot

Bollywood glam doll and heartthrob of Saif Ali Khan got back to her normalcy and is now busy with her shooting schedules. After 4 months of lockdown, the Central Government has given its nod to resume the shootings for movies.

Well, most of the Bollywood stars got back to their film sets are now busy with their shooting schedules. Even our ace actress Kareena Kapoor is also doing the same and dropped an image from her photoshoot session on her Instagram page making us go awe…

This 'Good Newz' actress dropped a glamorous picture in which she is seen getting ready for the shoot. She posed with all her makeup team who are busy in beautifying her wearing masks. Kareena is seen wearing a turquoise outfit with all on-point makeup. Her makeup team is seen adding compact to her cheeks. Kareena also wrote, "Another day, another shoot... my warriors ❤️❤️

Missing you Poonie

#TheNewNormal…".

Kareena is missing her 'Jab We Met' team member Poonam Damania and mentioned the same in her post. Even Poonam replied to the post and wrote, "Love you all my bestest team ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #majormissing, you guys…".

We all know that Kareena Kapoor is expecting her second child and this news is announced by her in a joint statement released to the press a few days ago. Although she is pregnant, Kareena is all busy with her photoshoots and is seen resuming her work post lockdown. During her first pregnancy period too, she aced with her 'Pregnancy maternity fashion tales' and also made us awestruck by turning into a muse for ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She sashayed the ramp with her awesome style!!!