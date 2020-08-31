Bollywood Actress Kareena Kapoor Shoots With Her Cute Co-Star 'Leo Di Caprio'

Bollywood diva and the glam doll Kareena Kapoor is staying active on social media since the lockdown period begun. From throwback pics to candid pics, she is treating her fans with awesome posts. Off late, Kareena awed us by dropping a pic with her little friend named Leo.

Well, it's not the real Leo Di Caprio but a cute puppy who is enjoying with her Kareena Kapoor in the shoot… Have a look!

Our dear Bebo is seen enjoying and cuddling with little Leo in the video. Kareena sported in the all-black avatar and is seen enjoying the shoot with Pug named Leo. This B-Town actress joked with the netizens and struck off the name of Leonardo DiCaprio.



"Shooting with my fav co-star L̶e̶o̶ ̶D̶i̶ ̶C̶a̶p̶r̶i̶o̶ my Leo…".

We all know that Kareena Kapoor is expecting her second child and this news is announced by her in a joint statement released to the press a few days ago. Although she is pregnant, Kareena is all busy with her photoshoots and is seen resuming her work post lockdown.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Good Newwz' movie which also had Kiara Ali Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles.