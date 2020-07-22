Bollywood Actress Sara Ali Khan Drops Amazing Throwback Holi Picture Along With Her Mother And Brother Ibrahim

Bollywood Actress

Sara Ali Khan… This B-Town lass is all known for her glam tales and ace acting skills. Being born with a silver spoon, it was not easy for her to get into Bollywood. She had to shed all her excess weight and struggle in the gym to own a slim and fit body. Then she proved herself through Simmba and Kedarnath movies.

Well, this B-Town cute actress always stays active on social media… Being the lockdown period, she is having a fun time with her family. Sara also keeps on sharing her candid pics on Instagram every now and then by treating her fans showcasing their family bond.

Off late, this 'Love Aaj Kal' actress has dropped an amazing throwback pic and made us go awe…

In this pic, little Sara Ali Khan is seen posing along with her dear brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. Ibrahim was still a toddler and Sara is seen little grow-up… All three of them are drenched in colours as it is a colourful 'Holi' pic!

Sara Ali Khan also added a few wonderful lines about her mother in the note and showered her love on Amrita singh…

"Mother, Daughter- Iggy Potter 👩👧👦

Riot of colours with Water Slaughter 🌈🚿

Mommy so young I almost forgot her 💁🏻‍♀️

Gulaal we threw, off-guard we caught her 🎨🤭

But it was healthy fun with no totter 🤗

After all she's mother dearest- the OG Fautor 🧸"

Through this poem, Sara flaunts her poetic side and showered all her love on her mother through these rhythmic lines…

Coming to Sara's work front, she will be next seen in Coolie No.1 movie which is helmed by David Dhawan and has Varun Dhawan as the lead actor.