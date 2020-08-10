Bollywood: Alia Bhatt Drops The Character Posters Of Sadak 2 Movie Making Us Await For The Trailer

Bollywood's most awaited multi-starrer movie Sadak 2 is all set to hit the small screens on 28th August 2020. As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in making the audience to await of the movie. Alia Bhatt dropped the character posters of the movie and also announced that, the trailer of this thriller will be out tomorrow.

Alia Bhatt is seen in an intense avatar and looking serious with fire in the background along with some weird man standing at the back… Alia wrote, "असली हिम्मत वह होती है, जो डर के बावजूद भी जुटानी पड़ती है".



"Asli himmat woh hoti hai, jo darr ke bawajood bhi, jutaani padti hain" #Sadak2 Trailer out tomorrow. Stay tuned…"

With this image, Alia made us get confused whether the movie belongs to a thriller genre or a horror one…





Wow… Sanjay Dutt looked in an intense avatar!!! Sanjay has a brooding look with smoke amidst picture of Pooja Bhatt hanging on the wall. Along with sharing this pic, Alia Bhatt wrote, "तेरी बन्दूक की नली में मुझे जन्नत नज़र आता है"

"Teri bandook ki nalli mein mujhe jannat nazar aati hain"

#Sadak2 Trailer out tomorrow. Stay tuned!

Well, after witnessing intense pics of Alia and Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur is seen a cool avatar sporting in western wear. He is seen all in smiles!!! Alia wrote, "इश्क कमाल .. जिस तन लाग्या, इश्क कमाल"



"Ishq Kamaal.. Jis tan lagya, Ishq kamaal" #Sadak2 Trailer out tomorrow. Stay tuned!".

Sadak movie which was released in 1991 went to become a bumper hit with its intriguing story… Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt have performed their best and took the story to the next level with their ace acting skills. Now, after 18 years of this story, the director Mahesh Bhatt is all set with successor for this movie titled 'Sadak 2' which casts Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. Along with holding the pace of Sanjay and Pooja in this movie, Mahesh is all set to entertain the audience with his sequel. Sadak 2 movie is directed by Mahesh Bhatt and is bankrolled by Mukesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films and Fox Star Studios banners.

We all need to wait for tomorrow to witness the intriguing trailer of the movie…