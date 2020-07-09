Bollywood Celebrities Mourn For The Sudden Demise Of Veteran Actor Jagdeep Jafri
2020 is definitely going hard… Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, even the deaths of legendary actors are making Bollywood go worried.
2020 is definitely going hard… Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, even the deaths of legendary actors are making Bollywood go worried. It all started with Irrfan Khan and then Rishi Kapoor… After a few days, Sushant Singh sent shock waves with his suicide and then comes the sudden demise news of ace choreographer Saroj Khan. Well, now the death news of veteran actor Jagdeep Jafri once again made the Bollywood mourn for his death.
Jagdeep Jafri made the audience go ROFL with his hilarious roles and perfect comic timings. He is known for his comedian roles in movies like Sholey. His 'SoormaBhoopali' role in this movie is will always be remembered…Jagdeep worked in Bollywood for almost 3 decades being a part of more than 400 films. His impeccable comedy timings and amazing screen presence made him stand versatile on the big screens. Even movies likeAndazApnaApna, Brahmachari, Naagin will be remembered for his awesome roles.
Jagdeepji's last rites were held today morning and Bollywood celebrities like Jhony Lever were present during the last rites ceremony of this great actor. Jagdeepji was cemented in South Mumbai around 11:30 AM today.
Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts and remembered this great actor dropping his pics… They left the condolence messages and mourned for versatile actor's loss.
Bhumi Pednekar
Ranveer Singh
Shilpa Shetty
Extremely saddened by the news of Jagdeep ji's demise😔💔I had the good fortune to share screen space with him in Rishtey, such wonderful comic timing, in his inimitable style and an even more wonderful human being ❤️ Heartfelt condolences to @meezaanj, @jaavedjaaferi, @navedjafri_boo, & the entire family🙏🏻 Sending love, prayers, & strength to cope with this difficult loss🙏🏻 #RIPJagdeepJi
Soha Ali Khan
Angad Bedi
KunalKemmu
Karanvir Bohra
Red Chillies Entertainment
Malini Agarwal
I remember watching Sholay and laughing everytime the character of 'Soorma Bhopali' appeared on-screen. He has entertained all of us in every film he has been a part of. You will always be in our memory, Sir. Thank you for your contribution to the Hindi cinema, Jagdeep Sir. May your soul rest in peace.
Kubra Sait
Divya Dutta
He wasa legend., with impeccable comic timing., he l be always remembered for the laughs he gave his audience. I'll Also remember him for a different reason., One fine day I picked up a call , the number not familiar.. I normally don't but the instinct said otherwise. The voice on the other side seemed very familiar.. " beta Jagdeep Bol raha Hun.. " I was a bit surprised and yet very happy.. , the warmth in the way he said beta. " teri film dekhi, bahut acha kaam Kiya!"I was overwhelmed.. It meant so much.. after that we spoke one or two times ... the warmth always there.. and that apnapan.. you were a very kind soul sir. RIP #jagdeep saab.🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Maneish Paul
Shatrugan Sinha
AnupamKher
John Abraham
Sunil Shetty
Riteish Deshmukh
Mahesh Bhatt
Anil Kapoor
Abhishek Bachchan
Ajay Devgn
AyushmannKhurana
Jhony Lever
RIP Jagdeep Ji… You will be alive on the big screens and always be remembered for your awesome roles…