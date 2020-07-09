Bollywood Celebrities Mourn For The Sudden Demise Of Veteran Actor Jagdeep Jafri

2020 is definitely going hard… Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, even the deaths of legendary actors are making Bollywood go worried. It all started with Irrfan Khan and then Rishi Kapoor… After a few days, Sushant Singh sent shock waves with his suicide and then comes the sudden demise news of ace choreographer Saroj Khan. Well, now the death news of veteran actor Jagdeep Jafri once again made the Bollywood mourn for his death.

Jagdeep Jafri made the audience go ROFL with his hilarious roles and perfect comic timings. He is known for his comedian roles in movies like Sholey. His 'SoormaBhoopali' role in this movie is will always be remembered…Jagdeep worked in Bollywood for almost 3 decades being a part of more than 400 films. His impeccable comedy timings and amazing screen presence made him stand versatile on the big screens. Even movies likeAndazApnaApna, Brahmachari, Naagin will be remembered for his awesome roles.

Jagdeepji's last rites were held today morning and Bollywood celebrities like Jhony Lever were present during the last rites ceremony of this great actor. Jagdeepji was cemented in South Mumbai around 11:30 AM today.

Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts and remembered this great actor dropping his pics… They left the condolence messages and mourned for versatile actor's loss.

Bhumi Pednekar

Ranveer Singh

Shilpa Shetty

Soha Ali Khan

Angad Bedi

KunalKemmu

Karanvir Bohra

Red Chillies Entertainment

Malini Agarwal

Kubra Sait

Divya Dutta

Maneish Paul

Shatrugan Sinha



AnupamKher

John Abraham

Sunil Shetty

Riteish Deshmukh

Mahesh Bhatt

Anil Kapoor

Abhishek Bachchan

Ajay Devgn

AyushmannKhurana

Jhony Lever

RIP Jagdeep Ji… You will be alive on the big screens and always be remembered for your awesome roles…