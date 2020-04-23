 Top
Bollywood Celebs On TikTok: Watch Out These Funny Videos Which Tickle Your Ribs

TikTok… This funny video application has become the buddy of a few celebrities amidst this lockdown period.

TikTok… This funny video application has become the buddy of a few celebrities amidst this lockdown period. From normal people to celebrities, most of them have their accounts in this application. From singing songs to mimicking funny spoofs to sharing useful tips, this app holds all the videos made by the users.

As Corona has made all the people sit at home, TikTok is being fully in demand with its unique set of features.

We Hans India is back with another set of laughter dosage with the funny videos shared by the Bollywood and small screen celebrities… Have a look!

Raveena Tandon

Karishma Tanna

Bharati Singh




Sanaa Khan

Arjun Bijlani

View this post on Instagram

She made me smile ... !

A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on

Anita H Reddy

View this post on Instagram

Eyebrows upper lips kis kis ko Karrana hai 🤣😂😂?

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on


View this post on Instagram

🤣😂🤣

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on


View this post on Instagram

🤣😂🤣😂 Aaya kuch samajh @rohitreddygoa

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Aditi Bhatia

View this post on Instagram

( just for fun ) 🦠 #staysafe

A post shared by Aditi Bhatia 🎭 (@aditi_bhatia4) on

Krishna Mukherjee

View this post on Instagram

Ok 🍯 🐝

A post shared by Krishna Mukherjee (@krishna_mukherjee786) on


View this post on Instagram

When I lose control 🍷

A post shared by Krishna Mukherjee (@krishna_mukherjee786) on

Hope these videos have made you go ROFL… We have videos shared by Bollywood biggies like Raveena Tandon to small screen laughter queen Bharati Singh…

Enjoy watching these videos and stay safe at home and be away from Corona!!!

More Stories