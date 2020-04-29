Bollywood Divas Preity Zinta And Katrina Kaif Brush Up Their Culinary Skills

The on-going lockdown period due to Covid-19 has made all of us sit at home. As this pandemic is contagious, many countries have ordered their people to stay safe at home.

This unwanted break has given much-needed break for all the Bollywood celebrities… As their busy schedules make them stay away from their homes and family, this way they are spending quality time at home.

A few Bollywood divas like Shruti Hassan, Katrina Kaif, Preity Zinta and Malaika Arora are giving time to shape their culinary skills. They are happily spending their time in the kitchen and are coming out with delectable dishes.

We Hans India have collated the kitchen skilled videos of beautiful divas Katrina Kaif and Preity Zinta... Have a look!

Preity Zinta

This pretty diva is staying active on social media sharing her quarantine updates with her fans. Be it the culinary skills or the healthy workouts, she is posting her videos and is making the people get inspired.

Off late, this diva has posted the pics of wonderful dessert 'Fruit Custard'… Have a look!

In this post, Preity is seen holding the bowl of 'Fruit Custard'… She also stated that she is brushing up her culinary skills and turn the lockdown time into a crazy one staying at home. Preity added delicious fruits like Mango, Blueberries and Strawberries to this dessert and made it more delectable…



Katrina Kaif

This Bollywood diva is also inspiring many through her social media posts… Be it through workout videos, gratitude messages or tasty dishes, this diva is treating her fans through her amazing quarantine posts.

In this video, Katrina is seen chopping the white chocolate into small pieces. Wow… building her culinary skills in this lockdown time is really a great way to rule out boredom.

