Bollywood Playback Singer Shaan introduces son Maahi at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Shaan, the beloved singer, proudly showcased his son, Maahi, at the grand Cannes Film Festival. Alongside three other rising pop stars, Maahi stepped into the spotlight, marking a momentous occasion for the Mukherjee family.

With a heart full of pride, Shaan couldn’t contain his happiness as he watched Maahi make his debut at Cannes. He shared his excitement with the world, expressing how much this meant to him and his family.



"This special performance of Maahi at Cannes gives me a great opportunity to witness this wonderful festival," Shaan expressed, his pride and anticipation radiating through his words. "We are spending quality time here as a family. Being here with my sons and my wife Radhika is great. We are really looking forward to the whole experience of the red carpet here and the performances and the whole festival. I am hoping to catch some films too!"



Maahi isn’t new to the music scene. With one song already out and another on the way, he’s carving his path with guidance from his dad, Shaan, and his brother, Soham. Cannes was the perfect stage for Maahi to shine.



For the Mukherjee family, Cannes wasn’t just about work. Shaan, accompanied by his wife Radhika and sons Maahi and Soham, enjoyed every moment together, soaking in the glitz and glamour of the festival.



Maahi’s recent release, ‘Sorry,’ garnered praise, hinting at a bright future ahead. His social media posts from Cannes, like the one with a curious pigeon, captured the essence of his journey.

