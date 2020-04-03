Bollywood Quarantine Stories: Deepika Takes Sweet Revenge On Khilji

Bollywood cute couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are sharing happy time in this lockdown period. It seems Corona has given all the celebrities free time and most of them are utilizing it perfectly. Be it giving time to their hobbies or spending time with their partners or toning their body, our dear B-Town actors are doing all these activities and are also sharing the pics on their social media pages making their fans go gaga over them.

Same things are happening with our dear couple Deepika and Ranveer. Deepika is sharing her quarantine stories through her Instagram page. Our dear Khilji is also doing the same. He shared an amazing picture of Deepika yesterday and made us go awe.





In this pic, Deepika is seen having a spoon of Khilji (Nutella). Ranveer shared this pic and also said that in the dead night Deepika devoured Khilji and took a sweet revenge.

It is already known that Ranveer who portrayed the role of villain Khilji in Padmavat was very much interested to trap Rani Padmavati. But Deepika who essayed the role of Padmavati made his dreams shattered by giving 'Balidan' jumping into the fire. This made Ranveer bring this context in his Instagram post…

It was just a day ago, Deepika also shared the image of Ranveer.





In this pic, Ranveer is seen as having a good sleep. Deepika has added a label on his forehead which has 'Husband' tag on it.

Isn't it funny??? This couple is all having a fun time and are spending together happily!!!

So we request all of them to follow this cute couple and enjoy this quarantine time… Stay safe at home!!!