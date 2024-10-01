Bollywood Star Govinda Accidentally Shoots Himself, Actor Hospitalized in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Govinda, known for his iconic roles in the 90s, was involved in an accidental shooting early this morning. The incident occurred around 4:45 am as Govinda was preparing to leave for an appointment. According to reports, the actor accidentally shot himself in the leg while handling his licensed firearm. He was immediately rushed to CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai, where he is currently recovering.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, provided clarity on the incident following widespread concern. As per Sinha, Govinda was getting ready to head to Kolkata for a scheduled appointment when the accident happened. While placing his licensed revolver into its case, the weapon slipped from his hand, causing it to discharge. The bullet struck his leg, and although the injury was serious enough to require hospitalization, his condition is now stable. Doctors have successfully removed the bullet, and Govinda is expected to recover soon.

Mumbai police have launched an investigation into the incident. Govinda's weapon has been seized as part of the probe. The strange nature of the accident has fueled online discussions, with fans expressing both concern and relief after learning that the actor is out of danger.

Govinda is a beloved figure in Bollywood, known for his unique blend of comedy, action, and dance. His career began in the 80s, where he was initially cast as an action star. However, it was in the 90s that Govinda truly found his footing, becoming one of the most popular comedic actors in the industry. Hits like ‘Coolie No. 1,’ ‘Hero No. 1,’ and ‘Dulhe Raja’ cemented his position as one of Bollywood's most bankable stars.

Apart from his on-screen talent, Govinda is also widely recognized for his energetic and distinctive dance moves, which became his trademark throughout his career. However, by the late 2000s, the actor's career experienced a downturn. His last major hit, ‘Partner (2007),’ saw him share the screen with Salman Khan. Since then, Govinda has largely stayed away from the limelight, making only occasional appearances in films and television.

In addition to his acting career, Govinda has also dabbled in politics. He served as a Member of Parliament from 2004 to 2009, representing the Indian National Congress. Earlier this year, he made headlines again by joining the Shiv Sena, further cementing his position in the political arena.