Bollywood Stars Applaud Ayushmann Khurrana Witnessing The First Look From ‘Anek’ Movie

Bollywood's ace actor Ayushmann Khurrana has dropped the first look of his upcoming movie 'Anek'. This young actor has reunited with 'Article 15' fame Anubhav Sinha once again and looked modish in the first look.









The first pic has Ayushmann and Anubhav Sinha holding the clap board. The second pic shows off Ayushmann sitting in the jeep with a quirky look. His rough beard and stylish cut on the eyebrows made all the netizens excited. He also wrote, "Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again. #ANEK. 😃🙏🏼

Here's presenting my look as Joshua produced by @anubhavsinhaa and

#BhushanKumar".

Ayushmann Khurrana will essay the role of 'Joshua' and these pics were clicked from forests of north-east. Well, this post garnered millions of views and Bollywood actors like Dia Mirza, Esha Gupta, Rajkummar Rao, Tiger Shroff, Karanvir Bohra, Aparshakti Khurana, Karishma Tanna and a few others dropped the congratulatory messages in the comments section.





















Anek movie is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series and Benaras Team Works banners. Along with this movie, Ayushmann will also be seen in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' movie. It is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is bankrolled by Pragya Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar under T-Series banner. This flick has Vaani Kapoor as the lead actress.