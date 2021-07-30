Bombay High Court On Shilpa Shetty's Defamatory Case: ''How is Her Crying a Defamatory News?'

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra who is a businessman has been arrested with the allegations of making porn videos. According to the sources, Police have found some strong proof against him and thus his custody is also extended by the court. Off late, Shilpa Shetty has moved to the Bombay High Court against a few news publications and social media apps such as Facebook and Instagram for publishing defamatory content against her. Well, this case is heard by Justice GS Patel. He also gave his statement on this case and said supervising the editorial content is dangerous.



Going with Shilpa Shetty's plea, she said, "Smearing her reputation with the aim of sensationalising news and increasing their readership and viewership." This plea is filed by Shilpa's lawyer Sr Advocate Birendra Saraf with advocate Abhinav Chandrachud. They also sought interim injunctions against the defendants.

Well, Justice GS Patel told, "What is defamatory about saying something about the Shilpa Shetty? What is so special? You choose a life in the public eye, part of this comes in the territory. There is no law on this. Judgments are there… How many times do we have to go with this?" He also said, "a reportage on what the police source has said is by definition never defamatory."

On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty is also interrogated by the Police about her husband's porn videos case. They questioned her at her home itself and that too in front of her husband Raj. According to the sources, Shilpa and Raj had a discussion on this issue and she also turned emotional with all the allegations being made. Shilpa also stated that, she has no connection with the Hot Shots app and also resigned to her director post in Viaan Industries.