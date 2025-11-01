Boney Kapoor looks back at his 1986 Vaishno Devi trip when the film industry had come to a halt

Mumbai: Filmmaker Boney Kapoor decided to take a trip down memory lane and share a throwback photo from his trip to Vaishno Devi back in 1986 on social media.

The old capture had Boney on a mule facing the camera, accompanied by some other members from the film fraternity.

All of them took the religious trip after the Bollywood strike in 1986.

When a tax was imposed on the tickets of the films on behalf of the Government of Maharashtra, the Theater Employees Union and All-India Film Producers Council announced a strike. Demonstrating protest, they urged the state of Maharashtra to lower the 177% surcharge it imposed on movie tickets.

Following long negotiations between the industry’s representatives, including Sunil Dutt and Amitabh Bachchan, who were both Members of Parliament at the time, an understanding was reached with the then Maharashtra Chief Minister S.B. Chavan.

Uploading the pic on social media, Boney penned, "1986 Vaishno Devi trip when film industries were shut & after it opened Hope 86 show was organised for the benefit of the cine workers. Padmini Tuttu, Ashok Poonam, me & Suresh (Naidoo)babu seen here going up hill to pray for the settlement of stike and the industries to open so that all films start progressing & all association members get fair revisions in their payments & of course films held up due to strike start releasing (sic) ."

On another note, recently, Boney's eldest daughter, Anshula Kapoor, got engaged to Rohan Thakkar in the presence of the entire Kapoor clan.

During the Ghor Dhana ceremony, the filmmaker got all emotional and lovingly kissed her daughter's hand.

Sharing some candid photos from the festivities on social media, Boney wrote, “My darling daughter blessed to have you in our lives.” Boney Kapoor had previously written, “My precious daughter found a precious son in law for me love you my bachha all my blessings and happiness to you both forever (sic).”