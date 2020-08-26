Breaking News: Kangana Ranaut Targets Bollywood And Tweets That She Is Willing To Support Narcotics Department

Bollywood's firebrand Kangana Ranaut is back with another bomb… This time she picks 'Drugs' issue which was highlighted in Sushant Singh Rajput's case and tweets that she is willing to support the Narcotics department but seeks Central Government support…

If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

It all started with this tweet, Kangana doled out that if blood tests are conducted, many Bollywood A-listers will be behind the bars and also suggested Central Government to clean the Bollywood under Swatchh Bharat mission.

I was still a minor my mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops, when I became successful and got entry in to the most famous film parties I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world and drugs,debauchery and mafia. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

In this tweet, she doled out that, her mentor in Bollywood used to spike her drinks and sedate her to stop going to Police in the starting of her career. Then after she became successful, she got to know more about the dark secrets after starting attending parties.

Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, it is used in almost all house parties it's very expensive but in the beginning when you go to the houses of high and mighty it's given free, MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times passed on to you without your knowledge. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

In this tweet, she said Cocaine which is very expensive drug is used in almost all the parties. MDMA crystals will be mixed in the glass of water without one's knowledge.

I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quiet evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that's why he has been killed. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

The story is still not done… In this tweet, she mentioned that, she is willing to support 'Narcotics' department but need support from Central Government as she is keeping her career and life at risk. She also doled out that, Sushant Singh is killed as he came to know a few dirty secrets…



Through these series of tweets, she directly made a few allegations on Bollywood and asked Government to interrogate on 'Drugs' issue. We need to see how CBI tackles Sushant Singh's case and we need to wait and watch how the Central Government responds to Kangana's allegations.

Kangana is supporting Sushant Singh's family from the starting and also creating a buzz on social media by targeting a few Bollywood biggies. Off late, there are allegations of Rhea Chakraborty that she was in direct contact with a few drug dealers. There are even speculations that, Sushant Singh was also a drug addict but we need to wait to know the complete truth.