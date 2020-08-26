X
Breaking News: Kangana Ranaut Targets Bollywood And Tweets That She Is Willing To Support Narcotics Department

Highlights

Bollywood's firebrand Kangana Ranaut is back with another bomb… This time she picks 'Drugs' issue which was highlighted in Sushant Singh Rajput's case and tweets that she is willing to support the Narcotics department but seeks Central Government support…

It all started with this tweet, Kangana doled out that if blood tests are conducted, many Bollywood A-listers will be behind the bars and also suggested Central Government to clean the Bollywood under Swatchh Bharat mission.

In this tweet, she doled out that, her mentor in Bollywood used to spike her drinks and sedate her to stop going to Police in the starting of her career. Then after she became successful, she got to know more about the dark secrets after starting attending parties.

In this tweet, she said Cocaine which is very expensive drug is used in almost all the parties. MDMA crystals will be mixed in the glass of water without one's knowledge.

The story is still not done… In this tweet, she mentioned that, she is willing to support 'Narcotics' department but need support from Central Government as she is keeping her career and life at risk. She also doled out that, Sushant Singh is killed as he came to know a few dirty secrets…

Through these series of tweets, she directly made a few allegations on Bollywood and asked Government to interrogate on 'Drugs' issue. We need to see how CBI tackles Sushant Singh's case and we need to wait and watch how the Central Government responds to Kangana's allegations.

Kangana is supporting Sushant Singh's family from the starting and also creating a buzz on social media by targeting a few Bollywood biggies. Off late, there are allegations of Rhea Chakraborty that she was in direct contact with a few drug dealers. There are even speculations that, Sushant Singh was also a drug addict but we need to wait to know the complete truth.

