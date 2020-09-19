CBI's SIT apprises Senior officials of findings in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

Mumbai: A day after returning from Mumbai, the Special Investigation Team of the CBI met senior officials and apprised them of the findings into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The team had returned from Mumbai almost a month after recording the statements of several people and recreating the crime scene. The team will hold a meeting next week with the AIIMS forensic team, sources said. A thorough re-examination of the scene of crime, which includes the bedroom and duplex flat of Sushant Singh Rajput, where the star allegedly died by suicide, and autopsy files were conducted by the forensic experts of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to ascertain the cause of death.

Highly placed sources in the Department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, AIIMS told IANS that findings of its expert team would certainly shed light on the mysterious death. The Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, AIIMS, Dr Sudhir Gupta also stated that findings which are conclusive will only be shared with CBI.



Mumbai Police has quashed media reports that claim late celebrity manager Disha Salian dialed 100 from her phone before she allegedly died by suicide on June 8. Some have also alleged that the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha are interlinked, but the Mumbai Police did not investigate the Disha angle. In the major drug expose in B-Town linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, key producers, directors, actors, actresses and other film personalities are likely to be called for questioning next week onwards.

The sustained interrogation of siblings Rhea and Showik Chakraborty has revealed that around 20 such people were involved in the consumption and use of these drugs. The propensity to use curated marijuana buds, cocaine, MDMA and other synthetic tablets was commonplace in this drug circuit in B-Town