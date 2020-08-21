Celebrating 22 Years Of Bollywood Career: Preity Zinta Thanks All Her Co-Stars, Directors And Fans!!!

Bollywood's ace actress and dimple beauty Preity Zinta has completed 22 years in this entertainment industry. Being an avid social media user, Preity stays close to her fans and keeps on sharing her updates. On this special occasion, this B-Town beauty dropped a beautiful video reminiscing all her Bollywood journey. From Krish movie scenes to Veer Zara poster, she shared a few wonderful images in this video and made us go awe!!!

In this post, Preity collated all her 22 year Bollywood journey pics and turns it out in a memorable video. The "Pretty Woman…" song in the background makes the video a worth watch and peppy too! She also wrote, "When I started my career I was an immature wide eyed kid who didn't know where I was going or what I would be. I just knew that I had to work hard, never give up & seize every moment.



Today when I look back I'm grateful for all the people & all the experiences - good & bad that shaped my future & made my journey so incredible & memorable. A BIG THANK YOU 🙏to all my directors, my co-stars & my fans for making me who I am today. Dreams do come true so never stop believing in yourself. If I can do it so can you ❤️ #22yearsofPZ #Grateful #Blessed #Thankyou #Ting #Movies".

Through this video, Preity thanked all her co-stars, directors and fans for all their support… This video garnered millions of views and likes; Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan and a few others dropped heart emojis and showered their love on this ace actress.

Coming to Preity's work front, she was last seen in 'Bhaiaji Superhit' movie which was released in 2018 This movie had Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade in the lead roles.