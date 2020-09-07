Celebrating Neerja's Courage And Charm, Sonam Kapoor Wishes This BraveAir Hostess On Her Birth Anniversary

Bollywood's ace director Ram Madhvani, has shown all the courage of Neerja Bhanot by coming up with the biopic of this brave air hostess. Sonam Kapoor stepped into the shoes of Neerja and did her best on the screen making us get involved in the story. She showed us how Neerja fought with the terrorists and helped the passengers to escape from the flight. Well, today being the birth anniversary of real Neerja Bhanot, our reel Neerja dropped a heartfelt post on her Instagram and shared a couple of pics along with the making video of the movie.









In this post, Sonam shared a couple of beautiful pics of Neerja… The throwback pics of Neerja including the wedding image made us go awe!!! In the making video, both Ram Madhvani and Sonam Kapoor are seen sharing their experiences with the movie along with a few throwback pics of Neerja. Ram Madhvani said that he had no one except Sonam in the mind while scripting the biopic. Coming to Sonam, she said that, Neerja's mother Rama Aunty made her feel like mother and also called her 'Laado' making her feel the motherly love.

Sonam also jotted down a few words about Neerja beside the post, "Celebrating Neerja's courage, charm and outlandish love for life - on her birth anniversary. Playing her was a life-altering experience for me, and I couldn't have been more thrilled to have honoured her legacy in my own way. Everytime I talk about Neerja, I just go on and on, and rightfully so - for her story till date, continues to inspire millions around the world! ✨💫



#NeerjaBhanot #HappyBirthdayNeerja…".

Neerja, this biographical thriller movie has made us know the courage and charm of air hostess Neerja Bhanot who saved many lives with all her intelligence. She saved 359 lives out of 379 passengers and sacrificed her life fighting with the terrorists.



This biopic is bankrolled by Atul Kasbekar, Shanti Sivaram Maini under Bling Unplugged and Fox Star Studios banners. It also had Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku, Shekar Ravjiani and Sadh Orhan in other important roles.

