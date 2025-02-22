Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 8: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Surpasses Uri to Become His Biggest Hit

Chhaava has officially surpassed Uri: The Surgical Strike to become Vicky Kaushal’s biggest hit at the box office. In just over a week, the film has amassed impressive earnings, with its Chhaava box office collection day 8 bringing the worldwide total to ₹343 crore, making it Vicky Kaushal’s highest-grossing film to date. This remarkable achievement beats the lifetime collection of Uri, which grossed ₹342 crore globally.

Chhaava Worldwide Earnings Update

On its eighth day, Chhaava collected ₹24 crore nett in India, pushing its domestic total to ₹249 crore. In comparison, Uri’s domestic earnings were ₹244 crore. Internationally, Chhaava has performed strongly, earning over $5.3 million overseas, contributing to its Chhaava worldwide collection ₹343 crore.

Chhaava vs Uri Box Office Comparison

When comparing Chhaava vs Uri box office, the success of Chhaava stands out. The film has surpassed the Chhaava total collection till now of ₹343 crore, setting a new benchmark for Vicky Kaushal’s career. This remarkable achievement was made in just over a week, highlighting the film’s massive appeal.

Chhaava Box Office Report 2025

The Chhaava box office report 2025 shows no signs of the film’s momentum slowing down. With a stellar first week and a strong start to its second weekend, Chhaava is expected to continue performing well, and may even cross the ₹500 crore mark by its third weekend. If the pace continues, Chhaava is on track to join the ranks of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters.

Chhaava Movie Success at Box Office

The film has made a significant impact at the Bollywood box office records 2025, with consistent high earnings across both domestic and international markets. The continued success of Chhaava reflects the growing popularity of the film and the widespread audience appreciation for its storytelling and performances.

Chhaava Film Earnings Latest Update

As of now, the Chhaava film earnings latest update places the movie in a solid position to become one of the biggest hits of 2025. With strong box office performances in both weekdays and weekends, Chhaava continues to perform admirably, further cementing its place in Vicky Kaushal’s career and in Bollywood history.

With its Chhaava worldwide earnings update showing record-breaking results, the film's success is a testament to its widespread appeal and Vicky Kaushal’s star power. Chhaava is undeniably on track to make a lasting impact on the global box office.