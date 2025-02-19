‘Chhaava’ Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal's Film Crosses ₹165 Crore in Five Days

On its opening day, Chhaava earned ₹31 crore, followed by ₹37 crore on the second day, and ₹48.5 crore on the third day. Despite a slight dip on Monday, the film maintained its momentum with over ₹20 crore in earnings. On Tuesday, it added around ₹24.5 crore to its total.

The film has been particularly successful in Maharashtra, with Pune recording a 69% occupancy across 705 shows, and Mumbai seeing a 54% occupancy across 1,419 shows.

Chhaava is an adaptation of the Marathi novel by Shivaji Sawant, depicting the life of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film features an ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, and Ashutosh Rana.

Industry experts anticipate that the film's earnings will continue to grow, with expectations of a significant boost in Maharashtra due to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti holiday.

Overall, Chhaava has made a remarkable impact at the box office, reflecting both its compelling storytelling and strong audience reception.