Come On Netflix: What's Going On???
As the Covid-19 pandemic is rapidly spreading in the country, there is no clarity on the opening of multiplexes and theatres. Thus, many ace B-Town producers are eyeing on OTT platforms to release their movies. Be it Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar or Zee5, all these small screen entertainment platforms are owning immense craze and are bagging crazy offers.
We have already seen Disney+ Hotstar grabbing the release rights of a few big movies in Bollywood. Abhishek Bachchan's 'Big Bull', Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India', Akshay Kumar's 'Laxxmi Bomb' and Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' will now be released on this OTT platform soon. This news has been announced a few days back through a digital press meet.
Well, now it's the turn of another ace OTT platform 'Netflix'… A few Bollywood stars like Bhumi Pednekar, Swara Bhaskar, Anil Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Aditya Roy Kapur, Janhvi Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Rahul Dev, Radhika Apte, Kajol and Konkana Sen Sharma took to their Instagram pages and dropped a few promos creating a buzz on the internet. Well, it is expected that, these Bollywood stars latest movies will be released on Netflix and the news will be announced in a few hours. Thus raising the curiosity levels to a notch higher, our dear B-Town stars made us go awe with their promos… Have a look!
#comeonnetflix @bachchan @rajkummar_rao @pankajtripathi @sanyamalhotra_ @fatimasanashaikh @pearlemaany @rohitsaraf10 @ashanegi @anuragbasuofficial @bhushankumar @divyakhoslakumar @ipritamofficial @tanibasu #KrishanKumar #AnuragBasuProductions @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @netflix_in
Can't wait to share this very special journey of #GunjanSaxena with all of you 🤞🏻❤️ #ComeOnNetflix pleeease can we end the suspense 🙈 @dharmamovies @zeestudiosofficial @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @pankajtripathi @angadbedi @vineet_ksofficial @manavvij @sharansharma @netflix_in @zeemusiccompany
Rajkummar Rao
Hey #ComeOnNetflix ya. Tell us the rules of the game already! @anuragbasuofficial @bachchan @pankajtripathi @sanyamalhotra_ @fatimasanashaikh @adityaroykapur @pearlemaany @rohitsaraf10 @ashanegi @bhushankumar @divyakhoslakumar @ipritamofficial @tanibasu #KrishanKumar #AnuragBasuProductions @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @netflix_in
🙆🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️🤔#ComeOnNetflix shouldn't our players know what's in store? @bachchan @adityaroykapur @rajkummar_rao @pankajtripathi @fatimasanashaikh @pearlemaany @rohitsaraf10 @ashanegi @anuragbasuofficial @bhushankumar @divyakhoslakumar @ipritamofficial @tanibasu #KrishanKumar #AnuragBasuProductions @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @netflix_in
Come On Netflix… We all are waiting for the news, please announce it soon and relieve us from this anxiety state!!!