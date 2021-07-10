Confirmed! Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's Second Son Is Named As 'Jeh'

There were many speculations regarding the name of Bollywood's star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's younger son. Some sources claimed that he is being called as 'Jeh'. Well, now confirming the same, Kareena Kapoor's father Randhir Kapoor gave an official statement. When he was asked about the same, he said, "Yes, Kareena and Saif's younger son has been named Jeh".



He was also asked about when was the name finalized and he replied saying, "We finalised it about a week ago."

It is all known that Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child in February and from then all the paps and shutterbugs are eagerly waiting to get that single glimpse of Taimur's little brother.

Kareena Kapoor who is active on social media shared a glimpse of her little one treated her fans on March 8, 2021.

Speaking about Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. This movie has Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya in another pivotal role.









In this pic, we can see Aamir Khan, Kiran, Chaitanya Akkineni in all smiles. Both the lead actors looked awesome in their soldier avatars. Chay also wrote, "Welcome Bala, stealer of hearts, you have already stolen ours. Love, Kiran and Aamir."

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie Bhoot Police. Being a horror-comedy movie, it has Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in other lead roles. Saif is essaying the role of 'Vibhooti' in this movie and is all set to catch the ghosts with his powers. Even the recently released first look posters of Yami and Jacqueline are intriguing and interesting!