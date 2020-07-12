X
Covid-19: Bollywood Celebrities Wish Amitabh And Abhishek's Speedy Recovery

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Covid-19… This pandemic is not leaving anyone!!! From celebrities to normal people, it is attacking everyone and is creating a health emergency in the country. Well, we all know that Sr Bachchan and Junior Bachchan both of them are tested positive and this news has become viral on the internet. Amitabh and Abhishek both of them joined the Nanavati hospital for better treatment. Thus all his fans and Bollywood celebs are praying for his speedy recovery.

Amitabh and Abhishek announced this news through social media and made their fans know about their status…


Through these tweets, both of them announced that, they are tested positive and also doled out they are admitted in Nanavati hospital. Abhishek also advised his fans to stay calm and not panic.

Most of the celebrities took to their Twitter and Instagram accounts and prayed for Amitabh ji's and Abhishek's wellness and hoped for their speedy recovery… Have a look!

Ameesha Patel


Viral Bhayani

Sonu Sood

Bhumi Pednekar

Manoj Bajpayee

Rajkummar Rao

Tapsee Pannu

Hansal Mehta

Barkha Dutt

Anupam Kher

Payal Ghosh

Well, Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai test negative and this news is relieving many of us…

