Covid-19: Bollywood Celebrities Wish Amitabh And Abhishek's Speedy Recovery

Covid-19… This pandemic is not leaving anyone!!! From celebrities to normal people, it is attacking everyone and is creating a health emergency in the country. Well, we all know that Sr Bachchan and Junior Bachchan both of them are tested positive and this news has become viral on the internet. Amitabh and Abhishek both of them joined the Nanavati hospital for better treatment. Thus all his fans and Bollywood celebs are praying for his speedy recovery.

Amitabh and Abhishek announced this news through social media and made their fans know about their status…

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020





Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Through these tweets, both of them announced that, they are tested positive and also doled out they are admitted in Nanavati hospital. Abhishek also advised his fans to stay calm and not panic.

Most of the celebrities took to their Twitter and Instagram accounts and prayed for Amitabh ji's and Abhishek's wellness and hoped for their speedy recovery… Have a look!

Ameesha Patel





Viral Bhayani

Sonu Sood

Get well soon mere bhai @juniorbachchan 💕 wishing u and @SrBachchan sir a speedy recovery. Sending loads of love and prayers my brother. ❣️🤗 https://t.co/QfBYVeXftU — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 11, 2020

Bhumi Pednekar

The entire nation is praying for your quick recovery sir...power and strength is synonymous with you @SrBachchan 🙏 https://t.co/3Huy9Ttzy4 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) July 11, 2020

Manoj Bajpayee

Wishing you a speedy recovery Sir @SrBachchan 🙏🙏 https://t.co/FatWMDGWg2 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 11, 2020

Rajkummar Rao

Prayers sir !! Sending you lots of love and strength. 🙏 https://t.co/9LsFvbZIXq — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) July 11, 2020

Tapsee Pannu

And you shall be back to health n happiness soon! ❤️ champ ! https://t.co/CgpoHvlgqe — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 11, 2020

Hansal Mehta

Prayers @juniorbachchan. Get well soon. ♥️ — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 11, 2020

Barkha Dutt

Wishing you the best sir. Also much admiration for the matter of fact, responsible way in which you say this. In one fell swoop you just ended the needless stigma around corona forever https://t.co/KblHiNuU25 — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) July 11, 2020

Anupam Kher

आदरणीय @SrBachchan जी!! आपने अपने जीवन में हर कठिनाई हर मुश्किल को अपने मनोबल से परास्त किया है।मुझे और पूरे राष्ट्र को पूरा भरोसा है कि आप कोरोना की लड़ाई से भी विजयी होकर सकुशल और स्वास्थ्य रूप से वापस ठीक ठाक अपने घर पहुंचेंगे।हम सबकी प्रार्थनाएँ आपके साथ है।🙏🙏 https://t.co/i6hSmMY2gy — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 11, 2020

Payal Ghosh

Have the speediest of recoveries @SrBachchan Sir 🙏🏼Sending healthy vibes in your direction ,Get well soon Dear Sir 💐 #AmitabhBachhan — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) July 12, 2020

Well, Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai test negative and this news is relieving many of us…