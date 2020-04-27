Covid-19: Raveena Tandon's 'Thank You' Campaign Inspires Many

Raveena Tandon… This yesteryear's Bollywood actress always stays active on social media and responds to many social discussions and takes part in myriadscampaigns as well.

As well know that Coronavirus has made the life of the whole world turn into a house arrest, it becomes everyone's responsibility to stay at home and prevent themselves from Corona.

Coming to the white angles Doctors and Health Workers, we need to salute them show off gratitude in order to respect the hard work of these people.

Instead, a few people are throwingstones and manhandling them for asking about their symptoms and history of roaming outside. This is just unbearable!!!

Thus Raveena Tandon has come up with 'Jeetega India Jeetega Hum' hashtag campaign and nominated many celebrities. Many of them responded by with motivational and awareness videos along with showing their gratitude towards Doctors, Police and Health workers for their amazing contribution in this crisis time.

We Hans India have collated all the videos for our readers… Have a look and get inspired my dear people!!!

Shekar Ravjianii